JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

