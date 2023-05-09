La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LZB stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

