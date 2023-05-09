Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

