Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,667 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

