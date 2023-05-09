Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LILAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

