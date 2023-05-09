Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,712 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

LUMN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

