Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,506 shares of company stock worth $12,190,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

