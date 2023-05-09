Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

