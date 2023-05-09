Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,415. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.06 million, a P/E ratio of -556.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $227.67.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.47. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

