Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $311.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

