Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,290 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microvast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Microvast Price Performance

Microvast stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative net margin of 77.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.