Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 640 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.