Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,275,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

