Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock worth $418,116 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 128.83%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.