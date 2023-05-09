Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.50, a PEG ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

