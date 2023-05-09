Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

RARE stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 128.83% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.