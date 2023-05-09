Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $153,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

