Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESRT opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $933.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.