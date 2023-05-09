Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

