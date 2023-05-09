Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,584 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

