Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,035 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,095,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,439,000 after acquiring an additional 375,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 244,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,307,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.82% and a negative net margin of 1,886.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

