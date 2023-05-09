Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,526 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grifols Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.