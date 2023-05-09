Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,818 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Perrigo Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

