Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,186 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 723,263 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 363,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

NYSE PLYM opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.89%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

