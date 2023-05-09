Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 643 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,923 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

