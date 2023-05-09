Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

