Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EHang by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EHang by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EHang by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EH stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.55. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

