Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

