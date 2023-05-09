Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,278,000 after purchasing an additional 410,653 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

