Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 55.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

