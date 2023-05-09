Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

