Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 140.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Colliers Securities raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.