Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 338,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vericel by 109.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 0.1 %

Vericel stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.