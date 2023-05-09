Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 17.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,410,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

