Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $333,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

