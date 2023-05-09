Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $349,000 Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

