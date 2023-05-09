Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $409,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,730,330,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

