Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $432,000 Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.