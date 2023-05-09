Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $436,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $903,124. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

