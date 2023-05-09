Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $453,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

