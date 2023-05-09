Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $455,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

