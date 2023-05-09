Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $523.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.11. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.99.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

