Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $427,000 in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,898,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

