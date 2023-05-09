Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,118,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $6,921,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.3 %

About Leonardo DRS

Shares of DRS stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77.

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.