Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 63.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.