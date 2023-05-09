Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $425,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
