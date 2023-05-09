Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

