Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Sight Sciences Profile

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

