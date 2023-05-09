Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,072 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

NFG stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

