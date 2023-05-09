Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 275,725 Shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cenntro Electric Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth about $112,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

CENN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Cenntro Electric Group Limited has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Cenntro Electric Group Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.